Accel Wealth Management Acquires 15,476 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 203.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,269,000 after purchasing an additional 884,855 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,016,000 after purchasing an additional 641,305 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after acquiring an additional 459,764 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 742,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,324. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.02. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73.

