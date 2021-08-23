Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.73. 7,552,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,884,032. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

