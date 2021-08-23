Accel Wealth Management Buys 9,692 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $5,005,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.03. 305,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,923. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

