Accel Wealth Management Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises 1.3% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 64,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $8,428,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 85.4% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 103,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,570. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $39.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

