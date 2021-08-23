Accel Wealth Management Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,531 shares during the quarter. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Accel Wealth Management owned 0.13% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $2,691,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 222,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 43,032 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 228,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 47,065 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.