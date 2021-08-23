Accel Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,662 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund comprises about 1.0% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 311,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,484.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 59,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE UTF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.62. 173,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

