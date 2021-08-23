Accel Wealth Management Increases Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 1,134.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $2.55 on Monday, reaching $127.45. 49,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,595. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $137.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.94.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.