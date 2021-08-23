Accel Wealth Management Invests $2.10 Million in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 1.4% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management owned 5.93% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000.

NYSEARCA:LSST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.24. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,376. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.25.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.