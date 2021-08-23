Accel Wealth Management Purchases 10,188 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.27% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,448,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 243,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,772,000.

Shares of FPXI stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,017. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $79.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.28.

