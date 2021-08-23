Accel Wealth Management Purchases 10,361 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,543,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,093,000 after purchasing an additional 153,770 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 298,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,253,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,221 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,963. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.62. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

