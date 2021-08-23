Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.9% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $333.78. The stock had a trading volume of 47,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,821. The stock has a market cap of $211.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $333.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

