Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Increased by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 4.1% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.08% of Accenture worth $125,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 62,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 75,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $332.92. 2,017,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,269. The firm has a market cap of $211.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $334.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

