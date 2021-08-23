Achain Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Achain has a market cap of $13.68 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00156348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00057744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.88 or 0.00824043 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

