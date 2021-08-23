Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In related news, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,775.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 9,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $208,444.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,005. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.41. 10,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,287. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.97. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $882.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a current ratio of 16.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.