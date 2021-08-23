Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$100.00 price target on the stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.22. 8,659,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,199,757. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.81. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

