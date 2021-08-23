Add.xyz Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Add.xyz has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $7,452.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00057822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00051124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.44 or 0.00827089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00103125 BTC.

Add.xyz is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

