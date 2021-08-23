AdEx (ADX) Hits Market Cap of $15.25 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00057894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00817804 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002051 BTC.

AdEx is a coin. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

