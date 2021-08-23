Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Forbes J M & Co. LLP cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,026 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 3.4% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,634,676,000 after purchasing an additional 208,730 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

Shares of ADBE traded up $9.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $656.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,590. The firm has a market cap of $312.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $658.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $607.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.