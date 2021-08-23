ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of ADTRAN worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ADTRAN by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ADTN stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.48. 309,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.38. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 1.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADTN. Cowen raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

