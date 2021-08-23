Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 12,484 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $36,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE opened at $351.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.46. The company has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.38.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

