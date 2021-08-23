Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 27,270 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.59% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $26,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,414,000 after buying an additional 713,344 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,612,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,723,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,132,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,230,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $102.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.54. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.48 and a one year high of $103.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

