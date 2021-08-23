Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,398 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $33,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,156 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $290.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.94. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $291.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.