Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 61,576 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,576 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.62% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $31,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 55,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.09.

