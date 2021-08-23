Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 8.25% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $32,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,639,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 414.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 56,803 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,690,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,206,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $88.87 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $97.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.33.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

