Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 221,890 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 113.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,890 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.25% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $24,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UWM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:UWM opened at $52.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.43. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $63.17.

