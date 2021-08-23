Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 8,485 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $26,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $97.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.96. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48.

