Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $30,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $134.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $134.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.