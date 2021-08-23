Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $591,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,199.95 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,474.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

