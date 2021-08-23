Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $25.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,978 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $25,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 144,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV opened at $72.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.30. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $74.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

