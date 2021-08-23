Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $26.31 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,632 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $26,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. United Bank increased its stake in General Dynamics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in General Dynamics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,242,000 after buying an additional 188,446 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $197.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.28. The company has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

