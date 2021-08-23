Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $26.52 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of W. P. Carey worth $26,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 463,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC opened at $77.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $82.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.61%.

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.