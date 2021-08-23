Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $27.12 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $27,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 207.6% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $1,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $363.00 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

