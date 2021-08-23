Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $28.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $67,395,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,923,000 after buying an additional 847,290 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $50,285,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 339.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,013,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after buying an additional 783,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $35,358,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.46 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

