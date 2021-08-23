Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $29.15 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,293 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $29,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 96,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 111.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,160,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 826.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $105.76 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.02 and a 12 month high of $107.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.20.

