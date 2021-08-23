Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $32.25 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Realty Income worth $32,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Realty Income by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

O stock opened at $71.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.47.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.