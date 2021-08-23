Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $36.92 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 201.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,544 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $36,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $58,188,526 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

NYSE SHW opened at $307.06 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $308.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.22.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.