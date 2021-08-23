Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 118,802 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,802 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Nucor worth $25,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,669,000 after acquiring an additional 135,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,917,000 after acquiring an additional 196,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 691.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,994 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE:NUE opened at $116.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.