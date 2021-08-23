Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,259 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $31,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $25,224,853. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $600.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of 714.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.85 and a 1 year high of $608.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.90.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.