Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 24,051 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $29,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 178.2% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.77. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.55.

