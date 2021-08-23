Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,114 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,948 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $24,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

AXP stock opened at $159.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.97.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

