Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,214 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares Silver Trust worth $29,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 103,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $2,838,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 154.4% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 54,168 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 706,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 82,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.51. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

