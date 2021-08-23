Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $35,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $186,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $296.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $200.05 and a 1 year high of $302.51.

