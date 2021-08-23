Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,056 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $28,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,295,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,199,000 after purchasing an additional 484,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,804,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 347,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 204,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 133,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR opened at $48.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.92. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70.

