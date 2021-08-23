Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,279 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 77.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,165,000 after buying an additional 179,622 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Lam Research by 16,202.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 81.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,426,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

LRCX stock opened at $565.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.81. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

