Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 254,704 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,704 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $28,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

