Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 32,333 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,333 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of The Southern worth $35,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $67.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $67.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

