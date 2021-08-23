Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,547 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $35,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 53.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in Texas Instruments by 436.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 27,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,419 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 18.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

TXN stock opened at $184.97 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $170.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

