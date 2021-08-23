Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,272 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.82% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $32,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

IWY stock opened at $158.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.92. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.40 and a 12 month high of $158.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.