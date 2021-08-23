Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 19,052 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,052 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MVT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $4,350,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 51,905 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 1,955.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 38,241 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 363,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 28,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MVT opened at $16.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $17.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.