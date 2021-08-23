Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,658 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $332,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $53,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,860 shares of company stock worth $627,332. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $121.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.68%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

